Amid exit rumours, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai asserts 'he is not resigning'

Amid rumours about him resigning as Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraja Bommai has yet again made it clear that he is not resigning. During interaction with the Press in Hubli, CM Bommai on Saturday clarified that he is not travelling to any foreign country and that there is no question of any new Chief Minister in Karnataka.

"The event which was supposed to be held in Davos is postponed to June. So no plans of travelling abroad", added Bommai.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP's Karnataka unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel also ruled out leadership change in the state, saying Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would continue till the next election in 2023.

"Bommai is going to be the Chief Minister till the next election, which is 2023. There is no leadership change," Kateel told reporters in Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister, who would complete five months in office in the next couple of days, had turned emotional in his home town Shiggaon in Haveri district a few days ago and said he was aware of the fact that posts and positions were not forever, raising eyebrows.

However, Kateel termed these talks of leadership change, a conspiracy.

"This news (about Bommai's exit) is a figment of imagination. I feel this is a conspiracy to create confusion, problem in the state politics and to defame the BJP government," Kateel said.

He suspected the involvement of Congress behind spreading the rumours.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi too dismissed the issue of leadership change.

"I have made it clear several times that Basavaraj Bommai will remain as Chief Minister till 2023 and under his leadership, the government is performing well and bringing good name," Joshi told reporters in Hubballi.