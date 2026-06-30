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Amid E20 fuel concerns, govt says it is an experiment: 'Results expected next year'

India has been following an ethanol blending programme, under which 20 percent ethanol is mixed with petrol -- a combination also known as E20 fuel.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 07:23 PM IST

Amid E20 fuel concerns, govt says it is an experiment: 'Results expected next year'
The government's ethanol blending programme has sparked a major controversy (Photo: ANI).
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The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday ordered a status quo in a matter pertaining to increased ethanol supply allocation to oil marketing companies. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu was hearing a petition filed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). The oil marketing company had contested a Karnataka High Court order directing it to increase ethanol allocation for 2025-26. India has been following an ethanol blending programme, under which 20 percent ethanol is mixed with petrol -- a combination also known as E20 fuel.

What did govt tell SC?

Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the government, told the Supreme Court that the ethanol blending programme is an ongoing experiment and that the impact of the policy would become clearer by the next year, according to a report by India Today. Venkataramani reportedly said that the ethanol allocation exercise had attained finality in October 2025, and allocations were communicated to 378 suppliers for a total supply of 1,050 crore litres of ethanol, of which 680 crore litres had already been supplied by them by June 18.

Govt eyeing higher ethanol blending?

The government had amended the National Policy on Biofuels in 2022, announcing a gradual blending of ethanol in petrol. Since then, the government has achieved the target of 20 percent ethanol blending. While no official decision has been taken on increasing ethanol mixing beyond the current 20 percent limit, several union ministers -- including Nitin Gadkari and Hardeep Singh Puri -- have suggested that ethanol blending can be raised up to 85 percent.

What's the controversy over E20?

The government's ethanol blending programme has sparked a major controversy, with car users flagging damage to older vehicles and reduced fuel efficiency. However, the government has rejected the claims and said that there is no evidence to link the blended fuel to mechanical damage in cars.

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