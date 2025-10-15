Amid Durgapur case probe, 21-year-old engineering student allegedly raped by classmate in Kolkata

Dogecoin Price Prediction 2025: Why DOGE May Struggle to Cross $0.50 While New Meme Coin Eyes 21007% Gains
INDIA
A second-year student at a private engineering college was allegedly raped by her classmate in Kolkata, news agency PTI reported. A senior police officer said the woman filed a complaint against a classmate at the Anandapur Police Station. The accused has since been arrested by the police. Cops said the woman had moved to West Bengal for studies but did not reveal which state she hailed from, even though some media reports say she belongs to Jharkhand. The incident comes amid an ongoing investigation into a 23-year-old medical student's rape in Durgapur city of the state.
In her complaint to the police, the student alleged that the accused spiked her drinks with drugs and raped her after she fell unconscious. "The student in her complaint alleged that she was staying in a rented flat in Anandapur, where the accused came and mixed drugs in her drinks. She became unconscious after drinking it and was later raped by her classmate," the police official cited above told PTI. "The details of what happened will be revealed soon," the officer added. The accused had gone into hiding for some days and was apprehended when he returned home in Anandapur. A court in Kolkata has sent the accused to police custody until October 22.
The incident comes as a rape case in Durgapur has sparked widespread outrage and once again brought West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government under fire. A 23-year-old MBBS student was allegedly raped in a wooded area near her private college last week. Police have so far arrested six people in the case, including a classmate of the survivor. The state government is facing criticism as several rape cases have been reported from across the state in recent months. Last year, the rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College had triggered nationwide protests.