FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dogecoin Price Prediction 2025: Why DOGE May Struggle to Cross $0.50 While New Meme Coin Eyes 21007% Gains

Why PAN is Essential Even For Students & Small Income Earners?

How to Avoid Budget Overruns in Home Construction

OpenAI's Sam Altman makes BIG decison, says ChatGPT to soon allow erotica for these users

Amid Durgapur case probe, 21-year-old engineering student allegedly raped by classmate in Kolkata

Why was Nepalese Hindu kidnapped by Hamas? Was he related to Zionism? How did he die?

Watch: Shubman Gill reunites with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as Team India leaves for Australia; fans call it 'brotherhood reloaded'

Kunal Kohli slams viral KBC kid Ishit Bhatt, compares him with 'irritating director': 'Need a lesson in basic...'

Vicky Kaushal's Sukhi to Bobby Deol's Abrar: 5 characters who deserve a spin-off

'Nobel Prize for boot licking...': Netizens roast Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif over his praise for Donald Trump

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dogecoin Price Prediction 2025: Why DOGE May Struggle to Cross $0.50 While New Meme Coin Eyes 21007% Gains

DOGE vs. LILPEPE: Why Dogecoin May Struggle to Hit $0.50

Why PAN is Essential Even For Students & Small Income Earners?

Why PAN is Essential Even For Students & Small Income Earners?

How to Avoid Budget Overruns in Home Construction

How to Avoid Budget Overruns in Home Construction

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Amid Durgapur case probe, 21-year-old engineering student allegedly raped by classmate in Kolkata

Cops said the woman had moved to West Bengal for studies but did not reveal which state she hailed from, even though some media reports say she belongs to Jharkhand. The incident comes amid an ongoing investigation into a medical student's rape in Durgapur city of the state. Read more here.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 04:21 PM IST

Amid Durgapur case probe, 21-year-old engineering student allegedly raped by classmate in Kolkata
The incident comes as a rape case in Durgapur has sparked widespread outrage.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A second-year student at a private engineering college was allegedly raped by her classmate in Kolkata, news agency PTI reported. A senior police officer said the woman filed a complaint against a classmate at the Anandapur Police Station. The accused has since been arrested by the police. Cops said the woman had moved to West Bengal for studies but did not reveal which state she hailed from, even though some media reports say she belongs to Jharkhand. The incident comes amid an ongoing investigation into a 23-year-old medical student's rape in Durgapur city of the state.

What did police say on the case?

In her complaint to the police, the student alleged that the accused spiked her drinks with drugs and raped her after she fell unconscious. "The student in her complaint alleged that she was staying in a rented flat in Anandapur, where the accused came and mixed drugs in her drinks. She became unconscious after drinking it and was later raped by her classmate," the police official cited above told PTI. "The details of what happened will be revealed soon," the officer added. The accused had gone into hiding for some days and was apprehended when he returned home in Anandapur. A court in Kolkata has sent the accused to police custody until October 22.

What happened in Durgapur?

The incident comes as a rape case in Durgapur has sparked widespread outrage and once again brought West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government under fire. A 23-year-old MBBS student was allegedly raped in a wooded area near her private college last week. Police have so far arrested six people in the case, including a classmate of the survivor. The state government is facing criticism as several rape cases have been reported from across the state in recent months. Last year, the rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College had triggered nationwide protests.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Agastya Nanda's first look poster from theatrical debut film Ikkis out, rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan cheers for him
Agastya Nanda's first look poster from theatrical debut film Ikkis out
Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist recommends THIS superfruit that helps prevent diabetes naturally
Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist recommends THIS superfruit that helps prevent diabetes
Shreyas Media set to launch carnivals across India
Shreyas Media set to launch carnivals across India
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas serve couple fashion goals in coordinated ivory outfits at pre-Diwali bash in New York
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas serve couple fashion goals in coordinated ivory outfi
R Madhavan opens up on playing Ajay Devgn's father-in-law in De De Pyaar De 2: 'I have never...'
R Madhavan opens up on playing Ajay Devgn's father-in-law in De De Pyaar De 2
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE