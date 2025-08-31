Amid Trump's tariffs, Union Minister Hardeep Puri makes BIG remark: 'Just matter of months before...'

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang issues SHOCKING warning on AI: 'We are going to...'
INDIA
Puri also said that India's USD 4.3 trillion dollar economy and its rising GDP growth rate are answer enough to questions being raised over the country's economic health. The minister's comment came as India recorded a higher-than-expected growth rate of 7.8% in June quarter. Read on to know more.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said it is just a matter of months before India becomes the third-largest economy in the world. Speaking at an event organised by the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, Puri said: "In 2014, we were a USD 2 trillion economy, the 11th largest in the world. Then we became the fifth largest. Today, we are the fourth largest and soon, India’s economy will be the third largest. It is just a matter of a few months."
Puri, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, also said that India's USD 4.3 trillion dollar economy and its rising GDP growth rate are answer enough to questions being raised over the country's economy. The union minister's comment came as India recorded a higher-than-expected growth rate of 7.8 percent in the quarter ending in June. The growth was boosted by the manufacturing, construction, and service sectors. Earlier this year, India became the world's fourth-largest economy based on data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), surpassing Japan. India is also the world's fastest-growing major economy.
The developments come at a time India faces a massive 50 percent tariff levied by the United States, half of which is for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked India over the issue and called the economies of both India and Russia "dead." India has termed the hefty US tariff unfair. Furthermore, this has brought India-US trade talks to a standstill. Experts also say the US action is pushing India closer to China after years of tensions between the Asian powers.