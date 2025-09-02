Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India, Russia makes BIG offer to New Delhi, will give...

Relations between India and US have remained strained since the announcement of tariffs early last month. This is also pushing New Delhi closer to Russia and China. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the SCO summit in China.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 11:04 PM IST

Even as Donald Trump-led US administration continues to berate India for buying oil from Russia, Vladimir Putin's country has made a significant offer to New Delhi. According to a fresh report by Bloomberg, Russia's Ural grade oil is being offered to India at a lower price for cargoes that will load in late-September and October. The Trump administration has levied a massive 50 percent tariff on India, partly for buying Russian oil amid Putin's yearslong war with Ukraine, leading to souring of India-US ties.

How much oil discount is Russia giving India?

Indian refiners had briefly paused their purchase of Russian oil in early August, but have since continued to buy it. Last week, the Russian Ural oil was being offered at a discount of USD 2.5 per barrel, well more than the USD 1 discount in July. In comparison, US crude oil bought by refiners was priced at a premium of around USD 3. Ural is notably Russia's flagship oil that gets shipped from western ports.

What does the US say on India's Russian oil purchase?

Trump and his officials have repeatedly and sharply criticised India for doing business with Russia, accusing New Delhi of fueling the "Russian war machine." White House trade advisor Peter Navarro recently said: "Before Putin invaded Ukraine, India didn't buy Russian oil to speak of- very, very small amounts. What happened? Now, Russian refiners provide discounts, India refines it, and then sells it at a premium to Europe, Africa and Asia." India has called the US tariff unfair and defended its Russian oil purchase saying there are no sanctions prohibiting it.

Is the US pushing India closer to Russia, China?

Relations between India and the US have remained strained since the announcement of the sweeping tariffs early last month. This is also pushing New Delhi closer to Russia and China. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin city of China. At the summit, Indian and Chinese leaders vowed to be partners, not rivals. The India-China bonhomie comes after years of tensions since deadly border clashes in 2020.

