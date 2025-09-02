National crush Priya Prakash Varrier, becomes an extra in Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari, shocked netizens react
Graham Greene, Die Hard, Twilight actor, passes away at 73
Viral video shows bus driver hits brakes on time, prevents fatal accident after pothole almost kills rider; Know what happened
DNA TV Show: India's 'Operation Vikram-32' against Trump
Viral Video: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav dances to Bhojpuri songs, mimics this Bollywood actor at Marine Drive
Amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India, Russia makes BIG offer to New Delhi, will give...
Ratan Tata's TCS bags BIG deal of Rs 5669 crore from Scandinavian company, its business is...
Is Virat Kohli's mega-budget biopic in works? Popular TV actor makes shocking claims
Shehnaaz Gill 'forgets' Sidharth Shukla's death anniversary, netizens lose cool, brutally troll her: 'Shame on you'
Swara Bhasker REFUSES to comment on Kangana Ranaut's political career, but says 'rajneeti glamours nahi hai jaha aap...' | Exclusive
INDIA
Relations between India and US have remained strained since the announcement of tariffs early last month. This is also pushing New Delhi closer to Russia and China. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the SCO summit in China.
Even as Donald Trump-led US administration continues to berate India for buying oil from Russia, Vladimir Putin's country has made a significant offer to New Delhi. According to a fresh report by Bloomberg, Russia's Ural grade oil is being offered to India at a lower price for cargoes that will load in late-September and October. The Trump administration has levied a massive 50 percent tariff on India, partly for buying Russian oil amid Putin's yearslong war with Ukraine, leading to souring of India-US ties.
Indian refiners had briefly paused their purchase of Russian oil in early August, but have since continued to buy it. Last week, the Russian Ural oil was being offered at a discount of USD 2.5 per barrel, well more than the USD 1 discount in July. In comparison, US crude oil bought by refiners was priced at a premium of around USD 3. Ural is notably Russia's flagship oil that gets shipped from western ports.
Trump and his officials have repeatedly and sharply criticised India for doing business with Russia, accusing New Delhi of fueling the "Russian war machine." White House trade advisor Peter Navarro recently said: "Before Putin invaded Ukraine, India didn't buy Russian oil to speak of- very, very small amounts. What happened? Now, Russian refiners provide discounts, India refines it, and then sells it at a premium to Europe, Africa and Asia." India has called the US tariff unfair and defended its Russian oil purchase saying there are no sanctions prohibiting it.
Relations between India and the US have remained strained since the announcement of the sweeping tariffs early last month. This is also pushing New Delhi closer to Russia and China. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin city of China. At the summit, Indian and Chinese leaders vowed to be partners, not rivals. The India-China bonhomie comes after years of tensions since deadly border clashes in 2020.