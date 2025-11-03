Amid deteriorating AQI, SC pulls up authorities over Delhi air pollution, asks for...

The counsel expressed concern over non-functional monitoring stations, noting that only 9 out of 37 were working during Diwali, and emphasised that without operational stations, implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) would be challenging. How did SC respond?

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a detailed report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on the steps being taken to prevent the Delhi air quality from deteriorating further. The court issued the orders after the counsel informed them about the 'defunct' air quality monitoring stations.



SC hears petition on toxic air

The counsel expressed concern over non-functional monitoring stations, noting that only 9 out of 37 were working during Diwali, and emphasised that without operational stations, implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) would be challenging. "There are news reports that the monitoring stations are not working. If the stations are not functioning, we won’t know when to implement GRAP. Let them respond to what the situation is,” said counsel, urging the top court to issue directions to air quality monitoring stations.

In response, the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, directed the CAQM and CPCB to submit a report detailing what steps are being taken to prevent the air quality from worsening further.

Delhi-NCR air quality

The air quality in the national capital showed a slight improvement on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 316 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Sunday, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 366.

Delhi air quality improves slightly, AQI recorded at 316Similarly, Delhi's Lodhi Road's Air Quality Index deteriorated to 312 in the "very poor" category, while the AQI at ITO and nearby areas is recorded at 160 in the "moderate" category, according to the CPCB. The AQI at Lodhi Road was monitored to be 364, and at ITO to be 312 yesterday. At Akshardham, the AQI was recorded at 347, while the areas around AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital registered 215, categorised as "very poor" and "poor", respectively. The Kartavya Path area reported an AQI of 307, which also falls in the "very poor" category.

