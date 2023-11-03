Headlines

Amid deteriorating air quality, know how long will Delhi-NCR's AQI remain in 'severe' category

Over the next two days, no changes in the weather are predicted, which means that because of the growing number of farm fires, the air quality in northwest India is likely to stay in the "severe" category.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

Delhi-NCR news: Delhiites woke up to a hazy morning with the air quality in Delhi-NCR further plunging into the 'severe' category on Friday. As the quality of air deteriorated, a thick haze blanketed the skyline of the national capital. The AQI at multiple locations in Noida also plunged to the 'severe' category with Sector 62, Sector 1 and Sector 116 recording 483, 413 and 415 respectively.

Over the next two days, no changes in the weather are predicted, which means that because of the growing number of farm fires, the air quality in northwest India is likely to stay in the "severe" category. This plunge to extremely low levels was not expected.

For how long will Delhi witness bad AQI?
According to a TOI article, the EWS bulletin from Thursday morning predicted "very poor" air quality through November 5 and that it will likely worsen to "severe" over the next six days.

Still breezes and falling mercury caused local contaminants to concentrate in the air, which was the main source of the haze that was engulfing Delhi. Due to favourable wind directions, farm fires in neighbouring states nevertheless only made up a small portion of the total.

Although there has been an upsurge in farm fires in Punjab and Haryana over the past week, they have not yet reached the typical levels for this time of year. A week ago, there were 442 farm fires in Punjab and Haryana; on Tuesday, 1,556 were reported, almost tripling the figure. However, there were less than 3,137 in 2021 and 1,769 on October 31 of the previous year.

Rules and restrictions in Delhi due to poor AQI:
All government and primary private schools are closed for the next 2 days in Delhi, CM Kejriwal announced. 

A guideline from the Delhi Transport Department stipulates that a punishment of ₹20,000 will be imposed on drivers of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs (four-wheelers) discovered operating on Capital roads. 

In response to the actions taken by pollution control officials on Thursday to encourage more and more people to use public transportation in Delhi and surrounding areas, Delhi Metro will conduct 20 more train excursions across its network starting on November 3.

