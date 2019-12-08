Headlines

Amid demand to meet CM Adityanath, Unnao rape victim's family perform last rites

Victim's sister had earlier said that they won't cremate the body until CM Adityanath meets her family. However, a senior government official convinced the family to perform the last rites.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2019, 02:37 PM IST

Unnao rape victim's family on Sunday performed her (victim's) last rites on Sunday amid their demand of meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Victim's sister had earlier said that they won't cremate the body until CM Adityanath meets her family. However, a senior government official convinced the family to perform the last rites.  

"Till the time Yogi Ji doesn't come here, we will not cremate my sister. I want to speak to Yogi Ji in person. I want a government job and the accused should be hanged," Unnao rape victim's sister had said.

Country-wide protests are taking place demanding strong action against the accused where several voices are of the opinion that the culprits must be given capital punishment.

The victim was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital after she was set ablaze by her rapists on Thursday, however, she passed away at 11:40 pm on Friday.

According to reports, the culprits took the woman to fields outside the village and doused her in kerosene before setting her on fire.

All four accused have been arrested on the basis of the victim's statement. While the key accused surrendered himself to the police after the incident, police raided the homes of others as they fled the spot after setting her ablaze.

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, which has come under intense attack from the opposition following the death of the Unnao gangrape survivor, has announced Rs 25 lakh financial assistance and house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the family.

Opposition parties have slammed Yogi government over the rape cases with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanding the chief minister's resignation.

