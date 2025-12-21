Amid Delhi-NCR pollution crisis, Gurugram takes BIG step, asks private firms to impose...

This development comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and NCR on 13 December 2025.

In the wake of deteriorating air quality and pollution crisis, the District Administration of Gurugram has issued a work-from-home advisory for all private institutions and corporate offices, beginning 22 December 2025. The advisory directed state governments and the GNCTD to allow offices to operate at 50% strength, with the remaining staff working from home until further notice.



Gurugram calls for work from home for private firms amid pollution crisis

"This collective effort will support the effective implementation of GRAP measures and contribute towards improving air quality in the region," said the District Administration.

As part of the measures, the authorities have announced staggered office timings for all public offices within the district, including those under the State Government and various Municipal Corporations, Councils, and Committees. State government offices will function from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. The Municipal Corporations of Gurugram and Manesar, the Municipal Councils of Sohna and Pataudi, and the Mandi Municipal Committee of Farrukhnagar will adhere to the same schedule. These adjusted hours will be effective until further notice.



This development comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and NCR on 13 December 2025.



Delhi-NCR: GRAP IV in place



A week ago, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the Air Quality Index (AQI) neared the 'Severe Plus' mark at 450.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I, II & III of extant GRAP already in force in NCR," the order stated. Further, the NCR Pollution Control Boards/Committee and other concerned agencies have been asked to intensify preventive measures to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the order stated.