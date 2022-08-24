Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Amid Delhi excise policy row, Manish Sisodia summoned in Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma defamation case

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been summoned by a court in the defamation case filed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma against the AAP leader.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 06:33 AM IST

Amid Delhi excise policy row, Manish Sisodia summoned in Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma defamation case
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File photo)

In the middle of the heat from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the liquor excise policy case, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has landed in more trouble with the law as he has been summoned in a defamation case.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia has been before a Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Assam's Kamrup district on September 29 in view of a defamation case filed against the Delhi Deputy CM by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, as per reports.

The defamation case filed by Assam CM Sarma against Sisodia cites the latter’s statements during a press conference where he made claims of the Assam governing giving contracts to his wife’s firm and son's business partner to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits at a higher rate during the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has already appeared before the Assam court in relation to the defamation case filed against the AAP leader to submit his initial deposition as the complainant. Now, Sisodia has been asked to appear before the court on September 29, 2022.

Issuing a clarification on the allegation made against him and his government, the Assam CM had said that the PPE kits were a “gift” from his wife’s firm to the state, and they had not charged him anything. Sarma’s wife further sued Manish Sisodia for Rs 100 crore for the same reason.

The defamation case summons comes just as Manish Sisodia remains under the lens of central agencies as CBI is probing the Delhi liquor policy case, suspecting foul play by the Aam Aadmi Party government. Sisodia has also been named as the top accused in the case.

Meanwhile, the AAP has denied all allegations of foul play and wrongdoings while remaining in power in Delhi and has also said that the BJP and Centre are using central agencies to intimidate and break apart their party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections 2022.

READ | 'No justification for such act': Devendra Fadnavis on Bilkis Bano convicts' felicitation

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
6900 cases, 4700 arrests: How UAPA is a prime weapon in India’s terror crackdown
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.