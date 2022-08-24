Amid Delhi excise policy row, Manish Sisodia summoned in Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma defamation case

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File photo)

In the middle of the heat from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the liquor excise policy case, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has landed in more trouble with the law as he has been summoned in a defamation case.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia has been before a Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Assam's Kamrup district on September 29 in view of a defamation case filed against the Delhi Deputy CM by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, as per reports.

The defamation case filed by Assam CM Sarma against Sisodia cites the latter’s statements during a press conference where he made claims of the Assam governing giving contracts to his wife’s firm and son's business partner to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits at a higher rate during the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has already appeared before the Assam court in relation to the defamation case filed against the AAP leader to submit his initial deposition as the complainant. Now, Sisodia has been asked to appear before the court on September 29, 2022.

Issuing a clarification on the allegation made against him and his government, the Assam CM had said that the PPE kits were a “gift” from his wife’s firm to the state, and they had not charged him anything. Sarma’s wife further sued Manish Sisodia for Rs 100 crore for the same reason.

The defamation case summons comes just as Manish Sisodia remains under the lens of central agencies as CBI is probing the Delhi liquor policy case, suspecting foul play by the Aam Aadmi Party government. Sisodia has also been named as the top accused in the case.

Meanwhile, the AAP has denied all allegations of foul play and wrongdoings while remaining in power in Delhi and has also said that the BJP and Centre are using central agencies to intimidate and break apart their party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections 2022.

