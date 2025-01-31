The pre-budget economic survey 2024-25, tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, i.e., January 31, flagged concerns for mental health and highlighted the adverse effects of working over 60 hours a week, citing multiple studies.

The pre-budget economic survey 2024-25, tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, i.e., January 31, flagged concerns for mental health and highlighted the adverse effects of working over 60 hours a week, citing multiple studies.

Pertinent to note that this comes amid the persistent debate on work-life balance that was sparked with Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's advocacy for 70-hour-work week and later fueled by L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan's remarks suggesting to implement 90-hour-work week.

As per the annual economic report, spending excessive hours in workplaces can be linked to adverse mental health effects. The report also sheds light on studies by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and International Labour Organisation (ILO) to caution against long working periods, exceeding the standard hours.

"While the hours spent at work are informally considered a measure of productivity, a previous study has documented adverse health effects when hours exceed 55-60 per week," the survey suggested.

The economic survey also underlines a study by the Sapien Labs Centre for Human Brain and Mind, which discovered that individuals working for 12 hours or more a day had significantly lower mental well-being, lower than those spending two hours or less at a work desk.

"Spending long hours at one's desk is equally detrimental to mental well-being," the survey said.

Debate on work-life balance

Recently, SN Subrahmanyan's remarks backing 90-hour-work week trend drew widespread criticism on social media, with netizens slamming the industrialist for his take and calling it "shocking". Notably, his opinion drew irk from within the business community, with several industry leaders such as Gautam Adani, Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka among others criticising the same.