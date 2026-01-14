Amid Iran protests, Jaishankar speaks with Iranian foreign minister Araghchi: 'Discussed evolving situation'

On Wednesday, the Indian government issued an advisory for its citizens, saying: "In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice."

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar received a call from the Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi late Wednesday evening as they discussed the "evolving situation" in Iran. In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote: "Received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. We discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran." The conversation took place shortly after New Delhi issued another advisory for Indian nationals over travel to Iran in view of the ongoing deadly protests in the country.

On Wednesday, the Indian government issued an advisory for its citizens, saying: "In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice." Earlier this month, India had issued a similar advisory telling its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran until further notice over the protests.

Iran protests

Iran is witnessing deadly protests which have spread to many of its cities, reportedly resulting in the killing of thousands of people and flaring tensions in the entire region. The United States has also advised its citizens to leave Iran, asking them to consider departing the country by land to Armenia or Turkey. "Protests across Iran are escalating and may turn violent, resulting in arrests and injuries. Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing. The Government of Iran has restricted access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks. Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran, with several suspending service until Friday, January 16," read a security alert issued by the US' virtual embassy in Iran.

(With inputs from news agency IANS).