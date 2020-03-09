Amid crisis in MP Congress govt, ministers resign en masse after meeting with CM Kamal Nath

All cabinet ministers present in a meeting with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath have tendered their resignation as Congress government in the state attempts to ward off a split in the party.

All resignations have been accepted by the chief minister.

Reports said this was a part of a rejig plan by Nath as his rival in the party, Jyotiraditya Scindia, has flown out at least 17 MLAs loyal to him to Bengaluru in BJP-ruled Karnataka.

The decision was taken by Kamal Nath at a meeting attended by Cabinet ministers.

There were conflicting reports on how many ministers were present in the meeting. Earlier ANI reported that 16 ministers were present who tendered their resignation. This was contradicted by minister Umang Singhar who said 20 ministers present in the meeting handed over their resignations to Kamal Nath.

Singhar said, "All the 20 ministers who were here, have tendered their resignations. CM can reconstitute the state cabinet now. All are together. Scindia ji (Jyotiraditya Scindia) also is with Congress. Agar mantrimandal banana hai toh sarkar surakshit hai. (If council of ministers has to be reconstituted, this means the government is there)."

Another minister who resigned during the meeting, PC Sharma, said, "All ministers, present at the meeting, have handed over their resignations (to CM Kamal Nath). We have requested him to reconstitute the state cabinet and tackle the situation created by BJP...Sarkar bachi hui hai, poore 5 saal chalegi. (The government is safe, will complete five years)."

In a statement issued after the meeting, Nath said, "I won't let those forces succeed which are creating instability with mafia's help. My biggest strength is trust and love of people of Madhya Pradesh. I won't let those forces succeed which are creating instability in government, a government created by people of Madhya Pradesh."

In Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with party president Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence.

Earlier, the political crisis deepened in the with at least 17 Congress MLAs of Scindia 'camp' went 'incommunicado' and flew out to Bengaluru.

This comes amid the reports of infighting in the Madhya Pradesh Congress and allegations of poaching. The Congress had earlier accused the BJP of trying to poach its MLAs to topple the Kamal Nath-led government, which enjoys a wafer-thin majority in the House.

The infighting comes ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls which are scheduled to be held on March 26. The nominations for the three seats of Rajya Sabha will close on March 13.

The terms of three Rajya Sabha MPs - Congress' Digvijay Singh, BJP' Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatiya - will end on April 9.

Both the parties are sure to win one Rajya Sabha seat each, but a tussle is likely for the third seat.

While the Congress has 114 MLAs, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly. Four Independent MLAs, two BSP lawmakers and one Samajwadi Party legislator are also supporting the Congress government. There are currently two vacant seats in the house.

Earlier on Monday, Nath met top Congress leaders, including party chief Sonia Gandhi, in Delhi to meet top to discuss the current political situation in the state.

He returned to Bhopal after cutting short his visit, PTI reported.

According to a PTI report, mobile phones of at least six ministers, who are supporters former Guna MP Scindia, are switched off.

The mobile phones of health minister Tulsi Silavat, labour minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia, transport minister Govind Singh Rajput, women and child development minister Imarti Devi, food and civil supplies minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar and school education minister Dr Prabhura Choudhary were switched off, the agency reported.

The BJP has blamed Kamal Nath for the crisis in the government.

"Kamal Nath and Congress should note that governments are not run merely by staying around a few political leaders. Development of Madhya Pradesh has halted due to dissatisfaction in government," BJP MLA Vishvas Sarang said.

"Statements of Ajay Singh, Bisahulal Singh and pain of Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kantilal Bhuria - pain of those senior leaders who strengthened Congress party in Madhya Pradesh indicate that Kamal Nath has turned Madhya Pradesh into a private limited company," Sarang added.

Amid the crisis in the Madhya Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting of senior BJP leaders in Delhi. A meeting of BJP legislative party is planned on Tuesday at the Bhopal party office.