Amid COVID worries, second India-Nordic summit postponed

The second India-Nordic summit that was to physically take place in June has been postponed since Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't be travelling abroad amid the Covid pandemic. The summit was to take place in Denmark and would include all five Nordic countries -- Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland.

"It is no secret that PM Modi is not traveling in June, so, therefore, the India Nordic summit has been postponed," said Ambassador of Denmark Freddy Svane at a virtual meet hosted by India Writes Network. The physical summit is expected to happen later and a "timespan" is being looked into.

The first India-Nordic summit took place in Sweden's capital Stockholm in April of 2018 and is a unique format that brings together India along with all the countries in the Nordic region. A similar format meet has taken with the US as well in May 2016 when the then US President Obama had held meeting with the 5 Nordic countries.

New Delhi has been increasing its engagement with the Nordics or the northern European countries, which are known for clean technology, renewables, and a high standard of living. Since last year, Indian PM Modi has had virtual summits with 3 Nordic countries-- Denmark, Sweden, and Finland, which is highest in any specific region of the world.

Important to note, Indian PM Modi was to travel to the UK as well to participate in the G7 leaders meet in June. India's ministry of external affairs announced earlier this month that the visit stands canceled "given the prevailing COVID situation."

India was invited as a guest to participate at the G7 by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is the chair of the grouping. This is is the third time in a row that India is being invited for G7, first by the French in 2019, Americans in 2020, and now the British this year.