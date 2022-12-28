Amid Covid BF.7 scare in India, know who is eligible to get Bharat Biotech nasal vaccine booster dose

Bharat Biotech nasal covid vaccine prices released (File photo)

In the midst of the fears of Covid variant BF.7 spreading in India due to the massive number of cases in China, many people are now opting to get their coronavirus vaccine booster dose administered to strengthen their immunity against the virus.

As the fears of the Covid BF.7 variant triggering the fourth wave in India remain looming, Bharat Biotech has launched its intranasal Covid vaccine, which will be administered as a booster dose. The cost of the Covid nasal vaccine has also been revealed by the company.

Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid vaccine, which is called iNCOVACC, will initially be administered only in private hospitals. The company revealed the price of the nasal vaccine, saying that it will cost Rs 800 for private hospitals and Rs 325 for central and state governments for bulk procurement.

It must be noted that the Covid nasal vaccine is a needle-free vaccine, and is being administered only as the booster dose of the two coronavirus vaccines – Covaxin and Covishield. The nasal vaccine cannot be administered as a primary dose of the Covid immunity shield.

Bharat Biotech nasal vaccine: Who is eligible for booster dose

It must be noted that the intranasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech can only be administered as a booster dose of the Covid vaccine and not as a primary dose. This means that one needs to have gotten two shots of the Covid vaccine beforehand.

The iNCOVACC nasal vaccine can be administered as a booster dose to anyone above the age of 18, who has gotten two doses of either Covaxin or Covishield in the past. There should be a gap of over 9 months between the second dose and the booster dose.

Further, anyone with preexisting health conditions or allergies to specific medication must consult a doctor before having the nasal covid vaccine booster dose administered. It is expected that the nasal vaccine will provide immunity against the BF.7 variant.

