Amid COVID-19 third wave fear, Jammu and Kashmir reports sharp rise in cases, Srinagar becomes hotspot

While some states are witnessing a downfall in COVID-19 cases, the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a steep rise. The region registered 165 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 147 in the Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu. There were three deaths due to COVID-19, 2 were reported from Kashmir while 1 from Jammu.

The state administration has now swung into action and taken many strict measures to deal with the spread. This number is the highest in the last six weeks. Srinagar is emerging as one of the hotspots for the COVID spread. At present, out of 968 active cases in the Kashmir division, 554 (57 per cent) are from district Srinagar only, indicating a spurt in COVID-19 infection in the last two weeks.

''We have taken a lot of containment measures. We have created micro containment zones. There are five wards that are under corona curfew-like Lal bazaar, Hyderpora, Chanapora, Bemina. We were constrained to impose a corona curfew because we have seen that from these wards there has been a spike in the cases. It's in the interest of public health to safeguard larger public health. We have also mobilised our health staff for screen testing. We have taken our second dose of vaccination drive vigorously, '' said Ajaz Asad, DC Srinagar.

The medical staff in the hospitals are worried about the spike in the COVID cases. The Kashmir valley is also witnessing a huge influx of tourists which the government is keeping an eye on. The tourists are tested at the airport but if the cases increase, it might not be enough.

''There is a standard protocol for any tourist visiting the valley. At the airport either you require an RT-PCR or on-spot RAT testing. This is the protocol that is in place. I feel there is a good influx of tourists at the moment hotels are booked, that's why we want to control the Covid cases at the beginning. We are taking all the controlled and containment measures. We overcame the first and second wave here with the support of people and we again would through your channel want to appeal to people to adhere to the Covid protocol. Please wear a mask, go for vaccination and it's the only way to control the spread,”' said DC Srinagar.

The Jammu Kashmir Administration is doing more than 50,000 tests across the Union Territory daily.