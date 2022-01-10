Amid COVID-19 surge, Tamil Nadu closes places of worship ahead of Pongal festival

Chennai: In view of more than 62,700 active COVID-19 cases across the state, the Tamil Nadu government has further intensified its lockdown rules. The new rules, over and above the existing restrictions, will be in force till January 31. Among the new restrictions are - night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, all places of worship will be closed for public from January 14-18 (Pongal festival), total Lockdown on January 16 (Sunday), only 75% occupancy in outstation buses that are operated ahead of Pongal festival.

As per the existing curbs, only classes 9-12 will be permitted to have in-person schooling. Training and coaching centers are not permitted to function. Buses, metro and local trains to accommodate only upto 50% of seating capacity. All colleges other than Medical and paramedical colleges have been asked to remain shut till January 20.

Government and Private celebratory events of Pongal festivities are cancelled. All entertainment and amusements parks are ordered shut, however, public will be able to visit beaches alone for walking.

Only 50% occupancy will be permitted in hotels, lodges and restaurants, clothes and jewelry stores, gyms, yoga centers, clubs, cinema halls, indoor stadia, salons, spas and beauty parlors.