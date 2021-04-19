Amid COVID-19 surge, Mamata Banerjee declares summer vacation for all students from April 20

In a move to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday (April 19) declared summer vacation for all school students across the state. The early vacation will begin from Tuesday (April 20) and continue till June.

“We have decided to start summer vacation for all schools from tomorrow till June,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by ANI.

Presently, the state was conducting Classes 9 to 12 after there was a slowdown in the spread of the disease from January onwards.

"The summer vacations in the schools will commence from Tuesday and all schools will remain closed until further orders. The decision has been taken considering the current Covid situation which is showing an upward trend. I have held talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state Chief Secretary as well as the Education secretary in this regard," state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

Students of Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 have been attending the classes in batches in physical mode with COVID-19 protocols while students from Class 1 to 8 were attending classes in virtual mode.

“Presently, only students of Class 12 are attending school for practical and oral classes. We will communicate the decision of the state government to the Board and soon take a stand on the students of Class 12," spokesperson of a CBSE school in Kolkata said was quoted as saying by IANS.

Banerjee also said that night curfew is not the solution and has urged citizens to remain alert and not panic. She said the state government is taking steps to contain the spread of the virus such as increasing 20% beds in hospitals.

Stating that there is a vaccine shortage in the state, Mamata Banerjee has also asked for optimum number of vaccine doses from the centre. She also sought smooth supply of medicines and oxygen cylinder from the centre.

(With inputs from agencies)