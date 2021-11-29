Amid Omicron scare, 4 foreigners found positive in Mathura

Amid concerns over the highly transmissible coronavirus variant Omicron detected abroad, four foreign nationals, including two women, are among the five people who tested positive for the virus in Vrindavan in the last 48 hours.

The health department swung into action and all the four foreigners have been home isolated. The people who came in contact with them are being contacted.

Under the leadership of CHC in charge Dr Swati Jadia, samples of people were taken at the places around the ISKCON temple. Along with this, on the instructions of the CMO, preparations have been started to conduct sampling on seeing the symptoms in the students, staff and health workers of the people visiting the temples and school colleges.

According to the information, the nodal in-charge of the rapid response team Dr Bhudev said the foreign nationals from Lithuania, Spain and Switzerland tested positive for coronavirus in the RT-PCR tests conducted prior to their scheduled departure to their native countries. The visitors had come to Vrindavan on a fifteen-day visit and got the COVID-19 test done before returning. After this investigation, it was found that all three are infected. Samples of 44 people who came in contact with these people have been taken for testing.

Health officials said the woman from Lithuania is 30 years old, the Spanish is a 44-year-old woman and the Swiss national is a 47-year-old male. Their condition is stable and they have been isolated in the ashram.

District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said testing of the foreign nationals, who come from countries identified as 'at risk', will be done as a precautionary measure.