Amid COVID-19, Haridwar administration issues new SOPs for immersion of ashes

People from far and wide come to Haridwar to immerse the ashes in the Ganges. In wake of the COVID-19 situation, the Uttarakhand administration has now created new rules now under which, people coming here will have to complete some formalities first.

According to the new rules issued by the District Magistrate, now people will have to show the COVID Negative Report. They will also have to register on the Smart City Portal of Haridwar http://smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in before coming here. Those who fail to do these will not be allowed to enter the sacred city.

People coming to immerse the ashes will have to show a negative report of RT-PCR 72 hours before. Although people who have taken both doses of the Covid vaccine will not need the RT-PCR report, they will also have to register themselves on the portal. This rule is valid till 6th August.

It may be noted that even after the ban on Kanwar Yatra, many Kanwariyas are trying to enter the city secretly. Random samples were taken of these Kanwariyas and people who came from other states to immerse the ashes, in which some people have been found positive. According to news reports, in wake of the situation, District Magistrate C Ravi Shankar has issued a new standard operating procedure SOP for Haridwar district.

Instructions have been given to follow the SOP strictly so that there is no risk of spreading Covid infection here due to people coming from outside.