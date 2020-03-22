Amid COVID-19 crisis, India sends medical aid to Italy

In these trying times, India has sent aid to Italy even as the country deals with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. The consignment that was sent as aid includes masks and medical equipment.

Welcoming Indian "gifts", the Foreign Ministry of Italy, in a statement, said, "We are grateful for the friendship and generosity in this time of need".

Notably, India had in the last month provided 15 tonnes of medical assistance to China which comprised of masks, gloves and medical equipment. The supplies were delivered by an Indian Air Force C-17 special flight which landed in Wuhan for evacuating the Indian nationals stranded there.

India has also provided support to South Asian countries like Bhutan and Maldives and is in the process of helping Nepal under the announcements made during the SAARC COVID meet. At the SAARC Covid video conference, New Delhi had announced a COVID emergency fund and said its rapid response team is available to any SAARC country in the need.

The Indian government has been keeping a close watch on the preparedness of the health facilities in the wake of the rising number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.