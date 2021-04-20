Amid COVID-19 crisis, companies offering 'packages' for cremation services

The coronavirus pandemic has created havoc in India. Lakhs are getting infected every day and thousands are dying. However, in such tough times, people are cashing in on the pandemic as an 'opportunity. The business of cremation of the dead has started. In many cities, companies are offering 'packages' in corporate style for cremation.

Full package for Rs 30k to Rs 40k

Since the last rites of the coronavirus-infected person are also required to be performed with caution, there are reports from several cities that there is a 'waiting list' for funerals. At some places, there is no place in the cemetery, while there's a shortage of wood in others. In such a situation, some companies are offering to make all the arrangements for last rites/cremation. For this, packages ranging from Rs 30,000 to 40,000 are being offered.

Also read Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar dies due to COVID-19 complications

The marketing team is taking orders

According to reports, many such companies have forayed into the market. A company is serving seven cities across the country. The company has even issued a number for customer support. Customers are being given information on the company's phone number, then its marketing team is in the field. This team is taking 'orders'.

Packages: Gold-Basic

Bengaluru-based 'Antyeshti Funeral Service' is providing its services in cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur. The company has kept a package of Rs 32,000 in Hyderabad in which every arrangement - from Pandit ji to other requirements is taken care of by the company itself. Another company 'Funeral Seva Service' in Hyderabad is also engaged in this work. This company has kept two packages named Gold and Basic