Amid COVID-19 crisis, Andhra Pradesh cancels Class 10 exams

The Class X students will be graded based on their merit and the guidelines related to it will be announced soon.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced that the state would not be conducting the Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination (APSSC) Class 10 examinations due to the rise in coronavirus cases.

"We have tried our best to conduct the SSC examinations from July 10 and also made changes to the exam pattern to reduce the exposure for the students. However, with the increase of COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed to cancel the examinations. Even the neighbouring states of Telangana and Tamil Nadu hve cancelled the board examinations due to the pandemic," said state education minister Adimulapu Suresh.

He further said that the Class X students will be graded based on their merit and the guidelines related to it will be announced soon.

The Minister also announced that all the students who failed in Intermediate first and second years will be promoted without any examinations.

"Exams for intermediate first and second year (Class 11 and Class 12) are already conducted.

Those who failed in those exams will be declared passed. Supplementary examinations for the failed candidates will not be conducted," he further said.

The minister also said that the state government has decided not to conduct supplementary exams for intermediate schools and to pass the students who had failed in inter first and second-year exams.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh has a total of 7,961 COVID-19 cases.

(With inputs from Zee Media's Prasad Bhosekar and ANI)