Amid COVID-19 case surge, night curfew timings extended in Noida, Ghaziabad

Headlines

BJP trying suppress my voice: Raghav Chadha on breach of privilege complaints

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 999 JioBharat V2 phone goes on sale again, likely to get Rs 10,000 crore business

Meet ex-farmer who earned Rs 222 crore in 24 months, close confidante of Ratan Tata, not from IIT, IIM

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Censor Board's changes in Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2, says 'I am against any kind of...'

RBI MPC Meeting: Reserve Bank of India keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 999 JioBharat V2 phone goes on sale again, likely to get Rs 10,000 crore business

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Censor Board's changes in Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2, says 'I am against any kind of...'

BTS' Suga Announces Military Enlistment Day After His Seoul Concert, ARMY Is Heartbroken

Longest serving PMs of India

Weight loss tips: Low carb vegetables to shed belly fat

Indian spices you must add to your daily diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

BTS' Suga Announces Military Enlistment Day After His Seoul Concert, ARMY Is Heartbroken

Proud! Women BSF Personnel Deployed At Indo-Pak Border In Amritsar Ahead Of Independence Day

DNA: Story Of Courage Of Iqbal From Amritsar

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Censor Board's changes in Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2, says 'I am against any kind of...'

This man won Rs 5 crore on KBC, lost all his money, got addicted to alcohol, sold milk for survival, now working as a...

Rajinikanth's fans dance outside theatres as Jailer releases, video goes viral

HomeIndia

India

Amid COVID-19 case surge, night curfew timings extended in Noida, Ghaziabad

As per an order released on January 4, 2022, all schools up to Class 10 in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till January 15.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 05, 2022, 10:18 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

To control the further spread of COVID-19, the Uttar Pradesh government has extended the night curfew timings in all districts, including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad. 

As per an order released on January 4, 2022, all schools up to Class 10 will remain closed till January 15. It also stated that the districts with over 1,000 active cases will witness further restrictions as not more than 100 people will be permitted at marriage ceremonies and other events. 

While no UP district currently has over 1,000 coronavirus infections, the state recorded 992 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar had the highest cases. 

The decisions made in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will now impose a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am from January 6. Earlier, the night curfew was in place from 11 pm to 5 am. 

Also, public places like cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms and restaurants will operate at 50 per cent capacity. 

The CM informed in the meeting that genome sequencing has confirmed 23 cases of the Omicron variant in the state. He has asked people not to panic but continue to remain alert and cautious. “People should be encouraged to wear masks, take vaccine and practice social distancing. This is the best first aid measure," he said.

Also, he informed all devotees coming to Prayagraj Magh Mela to show a negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 48 hours. 

The 992 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Tuesday have taken the state’s Covid-19 tally to 3,173. The highest 174 cases were found in Ghaziabad, followed by 165 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 150 in Lucknow and 102 in Meerut.

While the state has not reported any fatality in the past 24 hours, the death toll currently stands at 22, 916.

Considering the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the UP government has advised residents to remain vigilant throughout. 

(With IANS inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tata Motors to offer EVs at special rates to personnel of CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SPG and others forces

Explained: How INDIA lost its first battle against BJP after Rajya Sabha passed Delhi services bill

NDA partner MNF of Mizoram to back opposition's no-confidence motion in Parliament

Kutch Express: Viraf Patel talks about his experience of working with Manasi Parekh, Darsheel Safary | Exclusive

PM Kisan scheme's 15th installment application process, eligibility details and how to apply

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE