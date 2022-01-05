Amid COVID-19 case surge, night curfew timings extended in Noida, Ghaziabad

As per an order released on January 4, 2022, all schools up to Class 10 in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till January 15.

To control the further spread of COVID-19, the Uttar Pradesh government has extended the night curfew timings in all districts, including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

As per an order released on January 4, 2022, all schools up to Class 10 will remain closed till January 15. It also stated that the districts with over 1,000 active cases will witness further restrictions as not more than 100 people will be permitted at marriage ceremonies and other events.

While no UP district currently has over 1,000 coronavirus infections, the state recorded 992 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar had the highest cases.

The decisions made in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will now impose a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am from January 6. Earlier, the night curfew was in place from 11 pm to 5 am.

Also, public places like cinema halls, banquet halls, spas, gyms and restaurants will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

The CM informed in the meeting that genome sequencing has confirmed 23 cases of the Omicron variant in the state. He has asked people not to panic but continue to remain alert and cautious. “People should be encouraged to wear masks, take vaccine and practice social distancing. This is the best first aid measure," he said.

Also, he informed all devotees coming to Prayagraj Magh Mela to show a negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 48 hours.

The 992 new Covid-19 cases recorded on Tuesday have taken the state’s Covid-19 tally to 3,173. The highest 174 cases were found in Ghaziabad, followed by 165 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 150 in Lucknow and 102 in Meerut.

While the state has not reported any fatality in the past 24 hours, the death toll currently stands at 22, 916.

Considering the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the UP government has advised residents to remain vigilant throughout.

