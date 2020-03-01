Amid coronavirus fears, India to evacuate citizens from Iran

Iran on Saturday gave permission for India to evacuate its citizens.

In a note verbale, Iranian mission said, "The Ministry of Health of the Islamic Republic of Iran has communicated its full preparedness for carrying out the needful medical examination on the basis of relevant health protocols in respect of screening the Coronavirus at the health centers established in the Imam Khomeini International Airport, Tehran, and also at other points of exit from Iran, including land borders" which "could be used in favor of Indian nationals at the time of their departure from Iran."

The Indian envoy to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra, in a tweet, said, "working to facilitate the return of those Indians wishing to go back home" and "discussions underway with concerned authorities to work out arrangements."

Most of the impacted are Kashmiri pilgrims and students.

As per information 100 Indian students and 300 pilgrims, mostly Kashmiri, are stuck in Iran.

India has suspended all flights from Iran including Mahan Air and Iran Air.

As per the Iranian Academic calendar, the schools and universities remain closed for almost 20 to 25 days from 20 March due to the Nowrouz holidays.

The Iranian government has closed universities due to the coronavirus crisis and asked students to vacate their hostels.

The Tehran Gurudwara Sahib is facilitating the return of the Sikh families.

Meanwhile, Iran has requested New Delhi to allow the country's citizens who are stranded in India to be be taken back in special Iranian flights.