Noted Kannada actor and comedian Raju Talikote dies of heart attack at 62
2 terrorists gunned down by Army during infiltration bid in Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara, search ops on
'I hang my head in shame': Javed Akhtar expresses major disappointment, lashes out at 'respect' given to Taliban minister in India
KBC controversy: 10-year-old Ishit Bhatt’s attitude sparks parenting debate online; Amitabh Bachchan's response wins hearts
Nepalese student Bipin Joshi, sole 'Hindu' hostage in Hamas custody, confirmed dead
Good news for Apple users: After iPhone 17 series, company to launch new iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Vision Pro on....; here's what to expect
After Arattai, Mappls, THIS new app is becoming game changer, name is...; know its feature, how it works and more
Amid Coldrif deaths, WHO issues advisory for 3 cough syrups in India; check their names
Meet actor who was banned by media for 15 years, had Rs 90 crore debt, went on to build to Rs 1630 crore empire, can you guess him?
Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship crashes into Indian Ocean after successful launch, watch viral video
INDIA
The Health Ministry had confirmed that the Coldrif cough syrup -- that had caused the deaths in Madhya Pradesh -- contained diethylene glycol (DEG) beyond permissible limits. DEG is a toxic substance used in industrial solvents that can be fatal if ingested even in small amounts.
In the wake of the deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh's Chindwara after consuming contaminated cough syrup, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday issued a global health alert after detecting three adulterated cough syrups manufactured in India. It urged countries to report any presence of these medicines to the agency immediately.
According to WHO, the affected syrups include specific batches of Coldrif made by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Respifresh TR from Rednex Pharmaceuticals and ReLife produced by Shape Pharma. WHO warned that these products contain harmful substances and pose serious, potentially fatal health risks.
The Health Ministry had confirmed that the Coldrif cough syrup -- that had caused the deaths in Madhya Pradesh -- contained diethylene glycol (DEG) beyond permissible limits. DEG is a toxic substance used in industrial solvents that can be fatal if ingested even in small amounts.
India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) clarified that none of the contaminated medicines were exported and that there is no evidence of illegal overseas shipments. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also confirmed on Friday that the adulterated syrups had not entered the American market.
With Reuters inputs