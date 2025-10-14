Amid Coldrif deaths, WHO issues advisory for 3 cough syrups in India; check their names

The Health Ministry had confirmed that the Coldrif cough syrup -- that had caused the deaths in Madhya Pradesh -- contained diethylene glycol (DEG) beyond permissible limits. DEG is a toxic substance used in industrial solvents that can be fatal if ingested even in small amounts.

In the wake of the deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh's Chindwara after consuming contaminated cough syrup, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday issued a global health alert after detecting three adulterated cough syrups manufactured in India. It urged countries to report any presence of these medicines to the agency immediately.

According to WHO, the affected syrups include specific batches of Coldrif made by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Respifresh TR from Rednex Pharmaceuticals and ReLife produced by Shape Pharma. WHO warned that these products contain harmful substances and pose serious, potentially fatal health risks.

India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) clarified that none of the contaminated medicines were exported and that there is no evidence of illegal overseas shipments. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also confirmed on Friday that the adulterated syrups had not entered the American market.

