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Amid CJP protest, mobile internet suspended around Delhi's Jantar Mantar till midnight

The development comes as students have been protesting in Delhi to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak and other issues engulfing the education system.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 09:17 PM IST

Amid CJP protest, mobile internet suspended around Delhi's Jantar Mantar till midnight
Protests have been raging in Delhi and other cities over irregularities in national-level exams
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Mobile internet services has been suspended within a 1.5-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar until midnight today as a massive students' protest continues to hold ground. Meanwhile, the authorities have imposed Section 163 outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence. Besides, all shops and restaurants in the Connaught Place area were shut by 6:30 pm on Thursday after an advisory from the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA). The developments come as students have been protesting in Delhi to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak and other issues engulfing the education system.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders visited the Gandhi Smriti memorial to hold a protest against the paper leak. In a post on social media, Gandhi said the visit was undertaken in solidarity with the students who were injured in clashes with the police during a march towards the Parliament on Monday. The Congress leader said the students were "beaten for peacefully demanding justice and accountability." He added: "India’s students are not alone. The entire Opposition stands with them and their demands."

Protests have been raging in Delhi and other cities over irregularities in national-level exams such as the medical entrance exam NEET-UG and other systemic failures. The student protests are being held under the banner of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) -- a group that began as an online satirical campaign in May. The CJP -- launched by 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke -- began a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar in mid-June. The movement was soon joined by educationist-activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for nearly four weeks to press for the students' demands. Last week, Wangchuk was forcibly removed by the Delhi Police and shifted to a government hospital -- a move slammed by him and his supporters. On Monday, tens of thousands of protesters marched towards the Parliament as violent clashes erupted between the police and the demonstrators.

Meanwhile, the government has said that it is ready for dialogue with the protesting students, offering discussions at Union Minister JP Nadda's residence. But the CJP has insisted that the talks should take place either at the Jantar Mantar or at a neutral venue. "We have always said we are ready for talks. It would be good if the issue is resolved through dialogue," the group's chief spokesperson Saurav Das told reporters.

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