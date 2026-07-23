Amid CJP protests, shops in Connaught Place to be shut from 6:30 pm on July 23; Kejriwal questions Govt

Amid the ongoing CJP protest in Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas in Central Delhi, Connaught Place shops will be remained closed after 6:30 PM on July 23.

Amid the ongoing CJP protest in Jantar Mantar and surrounding areas in Central Delhi, Connaught Place shops will be remained closed after 6:30 PM on July 23 (Thursday), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said in a post shared on social media.

The move comes after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests intensified across the national capital, which also sparked protests in many parts of the country, with protesters raising slogans, holding banners and voicing their demands to remove irregularities in the NEET exam and an overhaul of the education system since Monday.