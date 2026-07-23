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CJP protest: Rahul Gandhi, other INDIA bloc MPs visit Gandhi Smriti to support students

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, said the visit was meant to remember the students who died by suicide after the NEET-UG paper leak earlier this year.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 23, 2026, 07:55 PM IST

CJP protest: Rahul Gandhi, other INDIA bloc MPs visit Gandhi Smriti to support students
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo: ANI).
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    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc on Thursday (July 23) visited the Gandhi Smriti in Delhi to support the students protesting against failures in the education system. Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, said the visit was meant to remember the students who died by suicide after the NEET-UG paper leak earlier this year. This comes as students have been protesting in Delhi and other cities, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, over the paper leak.

    In a post on social media, Gandhi said the visit was also being undertaken in solidarity with the students who were injured in clashes with the police during a march towards the Parliament on Monday. The Congress leader said the students were "beaten for peacefully demanding justice and accountability." Gandhi added: "India’s students are not alone. The entire Opposition stands with them and their demands." This comes two days after Gandhi and other opposition MPs were detained by the police for protesting outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence.

    Protests have been raging in Delhi and several other cities over irregularities in national-level exams such as the medical entrance exam NEET-UG and other issues engulfing the education system. The student protests are being held under the banner of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) -- a group that began as an online satirical campaign in May. The CJP -- launched by 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke -- began a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar in mid-June. The movement was soon joined by educationist-activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for nearly four weeks to press for the students' demands. Last week, Wangchuk was forcibly removed by the Delhi Police and shifted to a government hospital -- a move slammed by him and his supporters. On Monday, tens of thousands of protesters marched towards the Parliament as violent clashes erupted between the police and the demonstrators.

    Meanwhile, the government has said that it is ready for dialogue with the protesting students, offering discussions at Union Minister JP Nadda's residence. But the CJP has insisted that the talks should take place either at the Jantar Mantar -- the epicentre of the protests -- or at a neutral venue. "We have always said we are ready for talks. It would be good if the issue is resolved through dialogue," the group's chief spokesperson Saurav Das told reporters on Thursday.

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