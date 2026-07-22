FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ratna Pathak Shah backs students after police crackdown in CJP protest: 'Hum kaise Vishwaguru hain'

Ratna Pathak Shah backs students after police crackdown in CJP protest

Lalit Modi cleared in IPL 2009 FEMA case as tribunal quashes ED penalty

Lalit Modi cleared in IPL 2009 FEMA case as tribunal quashes ED penalty

Kangana Ranaut accuses Rahul Gandhi of trying to lead protesters towards PM Modi's residence: 'Huge security breach'

Kangana Ranaut accuses Rahul Gandhi of trying to lead protesters towards PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Amid CJP protest, NEET-UG topper Aryan Gupta says dissent 'essential part' of democracy

Protests have been raging in Delhi over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 08:47 PM IST

Amid CJP protest, NEET-UG topper Aryan Gupta says dissent 'essential part' of democracy
Protesters held a march towards the Parliament on Monday (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Aryan Gupta, the topper of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, has acknowledged the concerns of the protesting students and expressed hope that the education system would improve. Gupta, who secured all-India rank (AIR) 1 by scoring 715 out of 720 marks, added that protest and dissent are "essential parts" of a democracy. Protests have been raging in Delhi over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gupta said: "Protest and dissent are essential parts of a democracy. We can only hope that the system becomes better. There are flaws in every system, and I hope there will be reforms so that such paper leaks or incidents never happen again." He also shared that he was "devastated" and "cried a lot" after the medical entrance test was cancelled over the paper leak. The exam was reconducted more than a month later, on June 21, amid tight security measures.

Gupta said: "It was unfair, but it was not just with me. Around 22 lakh aspirants had to go through the same situation and appear for the examination again. Somewhere along the line, I realised that I had got another chance. I started studying again from the very next day and gave my best every single day. The results are in front of me." He also advised aspirants to give their best "every day with consistency and discipline."

Gupta's comments come as thousands of students have participated in protests over the NEET-UG paper leak and other issues engulfing the Indian education system. The protesters have been holding a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi and also carried out a march towards the Parliament on Monday (July 20), with police launching a crackdown on them. Meanwhile, educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike to demand Pradhan's resignation, with the government holding talks with him to end his fast. Wangchuk, whose hunger strike is now in its fourth week, is admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'One Nation, One Emotion': Aditya Thackeray calls for July 24 protest, urges people to stand with Wangchuk, Dipke
'One Nation, One Emotion': Aditya Thackeray calls for July 24 protest, urges peo
Ratna Pathak Shah backs students after police crackdown in CJP protest: 'Hum kaise Vishwaguru hain'
Ratna Pathak Shah backs students after police crackdown in CJP protest
Amid CJP protest, NEET-UG topper Aryan Gupta says dissent 'essential part' of democracy
CJP protest: NEET topper says dissent 'essential part' of democracy
Lalit Modi cleared in IPL 2009 FEMA case as tribunal quashes ED penalty
Lalit Modi cleared in IPL 2009 FEMA case as tribunal quashes ED penalty
Kangana Ranaut accuses Rahul Gandhi of trying to lead protesters towards PM Modi's residence: 'Huge security breach'
Kangana Ranaut accuses Rahul Gandhi of trying to lead protesters towards PM Modi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement