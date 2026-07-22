Amid CJP protest, NEET-UG topper Aryan Gupta says dissent 'essential part' of democracy

Protests have been raging in Delhi over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Aryan Gupta, the topper of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, has acknowledged the concerns of the protesting students and expressed hope that the education system would improve. Gupta, who secured all-India rank (AIR) 1 by scoring 715 out of 720 marks, added that protest and dissent are "essential parts" of a democracy. Protests have been raging in Delhi over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gupta said: "Protest and dissent are essential parts of a democracy. We can only hope that the system becomes better. There are flaws in every system, and I hope there will be reforms so that such paper leaks or incidents never happen again." He also shared that he was "devastated" and "cried a lot" after the medical entrance test was cancelled over the paper leak. The exam was reconducted more than a month later, on June 21, amid tight security measures.

Gupta said: "It was unfair, but it was not just with me. Around 22 lakh aspirants had to go through the same situation and appear for the examination again. Somewhere along the line, I realised that I had got another chance. I started studying again from the very next day and gave my best every single day. The results are in front of me." He also advised aspirants to give their best "every day with consistency and discipline."

Gupta's comments come as thousands of students have participated in protests over the NEET-UG paper leak and other issues engulfing the Indian education system. The protesters have been holding a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi and also carried out a march towards the Parliament on Monday (July 20), with police launching a crackdown on them. Meanwhile, educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike to demand Pradhan's resignation, with the government holding talks with him to end his fast. Wangchuk, whose hunger strike is now in its fourth week, is admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.