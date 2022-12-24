Amid China Covid surge, is BF.7 variant of Omicron a threat to India? Experts say ‘no need to panic’

BF.7 variant of Covid wreaks havoc in China (Representational image)

China is currently undergoing a major crisis as an explosive spike in Covid-19 cases across the country has stunned the authorities, leading to the overcrowding of hospitals and crematoria. This Covid wave in China has been triggered by the new BF.7 strain of the Omicron variant.

As experts in China warn that majority of the country’s population could be infected with Covid in the impending wave of the pandemic, the concerns regarding the spread of the virus are growing in India, with the central government announcing various guidelines for the states and UTs.

Many experts have warned that the new BF.7 strain of the Omicron variant of coronavirus could prove to be lethal for a lot of people, the experts in India have said that the new strain should not cause panic in the country, as many people have herd immunity against the virus now.

Can BF.7 variant cause destruction in India?

The BF.7 strain, which is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, is highly transmissible and one person can infect up to 18 people, according to experts. It has similar symptoms to other Covid variants, such as cough, fever, cold, body aches and breathing issues.

While the BF.7 variant has caused major destruction in China, the experts in India believe that if proper precaution is exercised, there is “no need to panic” when it comes to the spread of this highly transmissible Omicron strain.

Asked whether a lockdown could be needed in the coming days, former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said, "A fresh outbreak of severe Covid cases and hospitalisation is unlikely as the Indian population already has hybrid immunity because of a very good vaccination coverage and natural infection."

Hybrid immunity means that a lot of people in India have already been infected with the virus, which means that it is unlikely that they will be infected again. Even if they do, the impact and symptoms are expected to be mild. Hybrid immunity was attained, as per experts, when a lot of Indians were infected during the Omicron wave of the pandemic.

The experts have said that if the restrictions and guidelines of the government are followed with due diligence, it can prevent the spread of the BF.7 strain of the Omicron variant in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

