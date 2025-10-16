FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

Amid ceasefire with Afghanistan, Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif makes BIG allegations on India, says, 'proxy war...'

Amid the 48 hours ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has made bizarre claim that Afghanistan is fighting ‘India’s proxy war’.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 16, 2025, 04:08 PM IST

Amid ceasefire with Afghanistan, Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif makes BIG allegations on India, says, 'proxy war...'
Amid the 48 hours ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has made bizarre claim that Afghanistan is fighting ‘India’s proxy war’. He made allegations that the decisions are being made in New Delhi and not in Kabul. 

While speaking to local media, he said, 'The decisions are being taken in New Delhi', alleging that he has also have doubt on ceasefire's durability.

Afghanistan's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is on six-day visit to India and also met India's foreign minister S. Jaishankar. Directly targeting his visit, Asif accused that India has ulterior motives. Asif also alleged that Afghnaistan's recent actions are aligning more with India's interest. 

Khwaja Asif is known for his laughable statements, including 'it's all over social media' while replying to a journalist's question asking for evidences for shooting down Indian jets during a brief clash between Indo-Pak.

48 Hours Ceasefire

Afghanistan and Pakistan are in a 48-hour ceasefire late Wednesday after a week of intense fighting along their southern border. The truce began at 6 p.m. Islamabad time (1300 GMT) and was confirmed by both governments, though each side insisted the other had requested it first.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, both nations agreed to use the temporary truce as an opportunity to pursue "constructive dialogue" and seek a "positive solution" to the escalating tensions.

