Amid CAA-NRC protests, Akhilesh Yadav says he won't fill NPR form

Amidst the ongoing political mudslinging between the ruling party and the opposition on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Citizenship Amendment and National Population Register, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government saying that his party will boycott NPR.

He said that he will not fill the NPR form himself, requesting his party workers to also follow suit.

Addressing a meeting of Samajwadi Party leaders in Lucknow, he said, "If the need arises, I will be the first one who will not fill any form, but the question is if you will support or not?"

"Youth of today want employment and not NPR. NRC and NPR are against every poor and minority," he added.

Mr Yadav also condemned the brutal police crackdown on the anti-CAA protestors, warning the law enforcement officials that "certificates of their mothers and fathers" will also be solicited.

Earlier this week, the Union Government approved the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) and allotted Rs 3,941.35 crore for it. The NPR aims to create an identity database of all the "usual residents" of the country.

The exercise will commence from April next year and will be conducted in all the states apart from Assam. It will contain demographic and biometric details of the residents.

Many opposition leaders have criticised the Centre's decision to implement NPR, stating that it is inextricably linked to NRC.

At least 19 people have died in Uttar Pradesh during violence ever since massive protests erupted against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

While the administration swears by a code of restoring law and order, several activists have accused the UP police of using excessive force while dealing with the protesters. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has, however, repeatedly made it clear that violent protesters vandalising public property will not be dealt a soft hand and the UP Police will take every step necessary to restore order to public life.

The Chief Minister had also, earlier this month, said that his government would "take revenge" against the ones involved in vandalism.