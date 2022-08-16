Amid buzz over change of guard, Karnataka minister's 'we are somehow managing' remark leaves CM Bommai red-faced

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai - File Photo

A Karnataka minister’s alleged remarks that the "government is not functioning, we are somehow managing it" has caused new embarrassment to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, tried to do damage control today by stating that the comments were made in a "different context".

He also said that he will talk to other Ministers, who are upset about the remarks made by the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, and have openly expressed their displeasure against him.

Madhuswamy's comments have drawn criticism from some Ministers, with Horticulture Minister Munirathna even advising him to quit the Ministry.

"He (Madhuswamy) had said in a different context. I will talk to him. The context was different, so there is no need to take it in a wrong sense. He had spoken specifically with respect to some cooperative related issue. Things are fine, there is no problem," Bommai said.

When told that several of his cabinet colleagues are upset and are criticising Madhuswamy, he said, "I will talk to all of them....."

A purported phone conversation between Madhuswamy and Bhaskar, a Channapatna-based social worker, had gone viral on Saturday.

"We are not running a government here, we are just managing, pulling through for the next 7-8 months," Madhuswamy can be heard telling Bhaskar in response to his complaints against a cooperative bank, with respect to some farmers' issues.

The minister's remark come amid speculations of the BJP top leadership planning another change of guard in the state which goes to polls next year. The contemplation was bing made on account of growing dissatisfaction with Bommai's governance.

Last week, however, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa had said that the BJP will seek another term with Bommai remaining very much in charge. Yediyurappa himself had chosen Bommai as his replacement when he had to step down in 2021 for various reasons including his age, dissidence in the party.

Somashekar has hit out at Madhuswamy over his comments, saying, "He (Madhuswamy) feels that he is the only intelligent person, he has to remove it from his head first."

Minister Munirathna has said, Madhuswamy should resign from the Ministry immediately, before making such a statement. "He is part of the government and is participating in every matter at the cabinet, so he also has a share in it... Being in a responsible position and making such statements is not right, it is not befitting to his seniority," he said.