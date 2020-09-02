Amid border tensions at LAC, India bans 118 Chinese mobile apps including PUBG

The Centre on Wednesday decided to ban 118 Chinese mobile apps in view of the information available they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India and the security of the state. The banned apps include the widely popular game PUBG.

The apps have been banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology. It said that it has received many complaints about misuse of some applications available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and transmitting users data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.

In view of the complaints, the Indian government has decided to block the usage of certain apps, used both in mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled services.

The ministry said that this decision is a targeted move to ensure the safety, security, and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

"This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security, and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," said a statement from the ministry.

List of banned Chinese apps: