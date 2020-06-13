Headlines

Amid border dispute with India, Nepal to vote on new map with parts of Uttarakhand today

In a special session on Saturday, the Nepal parliament is expected to vote on a new map featuring areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura along with border with India amidst strong protests by New Delhi.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 13, 2020, 01:03 PM IST

In a special session on Saturday, the Nepal parliament is expected to vote on a new map featuring areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura along with border with India amidst strong protests by New Delhi.

The decision is controversial considering that India has cleary stated that the three areas mentioned above belong within its territory.

"A house meeting has been scheduled for Saturday when the amendment is expected to be debated and put to vote," parliamentary official Dashrath Dhamala had earlier said.

Nepalese parliament on Tuesday unanimously endorsed a proposal to consider a controversial Constitutional amendment bill, replacing the country’s map in the national emblem which includes Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

The amendment bill seeks to incorporate updated political map in the Constitution of Nepal, depicting areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura within its own borders.

The government had registered the bill at the Parliament on May 22, seeking to amend Schedule 3 of the constitution to update Nepal's political map in the national emblem.

The new map will be used in all official documents including the coat of arms after the amendment bill is endorsed through parliament. The amendment requires a two-thirds majority vote in parliament. 

With the support of opposition Nepali Congress which has 63 seats, the government has already secured the required two-thirds majority votes in parliament. The ruling Nepal Communist Party has 174 seats to muster the required two-thirds majority in the 275-member House of Representatives. 

India has already hit back at Nepal's decision to revise map which includes the territories claimed by India.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava earlier said, "The Government of Nepal has released a revised official map of Nepal today that includes parts of Indian territory. This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue."

Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India, he said. 

"Nepal is well aware of India’s consistent position on this matter and we urge the Government of Nepal to refrain from such unjustified cartographic assertion and respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We hope that the Nepalese leadership will create a positive atmosphere for diplomatic dialogue to resolve the outstanding boundary issues," he added. 

The fresh border row started after India inaugurated the construction of a key road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand. Lipulekh pass is a far western point near Kalapani, a disputed border area between Nepal and India. 

