Amid BJP-Sena power tussle in Maharashtra, NCP-Congress delegation meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

A joint delegation of alliance partners Congress and NCP met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday to discuss agriculture crises and current political situation in the state.

The meeting comes amid an impasse in Maharashtra where the Shiv Sena has refused to budge from its demand of 5:50 power-sharing formula with the BJP.

Speaking to media after the meeting, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said the leaders of the two parties apprised the governor on the farmer's crisis.

"Discussion was held on the losses caused to farmers due to unseasonal rains. Financial assistance announced by govt for Sangli and Kolhapur has not reached farmers yet, so we asked for help to all farmers," Pawar said.

Senior leaders of the two parties, including Pawar and Congress' Maharashtra unit president Balasaheb Thorat, were part of the delegation.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena sources on Tuesday said its Plan B of placing its own Chief Minister with the support from the NCP has now become its first priority. The Shiv Sena's Plan A involves forming a government of its own with support from the NCP and the Congress and keeping the BJP, the single-largest party in Maharashtra, out of power.

As the last day of formation of the new government - November 7 - nears, the next 48 hours are said to be crucial with the pieces moving with much more speed now. Sena sources said the talks with the BJP are now completely abandoned and it is now moving forward with its Plan B.

While the Shiv Sena's Plan A involved a government with the BJP, under 50:50 power-sharing formula, Plan B aims at keeping the Chief Minister's post with itself. However, Congress is crucial for this plan as Shiv Sena cannot achieve the halfway mark of 145 without with just 56 of its own and 54 of NCP MLAs.

A senior Shiv Sena leader on Tuesday claimed that the party has talked to all stakeholders and moving ahead with its Plan B which is now its Plan A in terms of preference.

Sources in the NCP claimed it may back a government led by Shiv Sena to keep the BJP out of power.

While the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 105 MLAs in the October-21 election, its alliance partner Shiv Sena won 56 seats. The NCP and the Congress have 54 and 44 seats, respectively.