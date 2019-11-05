Amid BJP-Sena deadlock, Nitin Gadkari tasked with convincing Uddhav Thackeray

Gadkari will soon arrive in Mumbai with the express purpose of convincing Thackeray to join a BJP-led govt in Maharashtra.

With no end sight to the impasse between the BJP and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has been assigned to hold talks with the latter to end the standoff between the two parties.

BJP sources told Zee Media that Gadkari will hold talks with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to find a middle ground so that a coalition government is formed before November 8, the last day pf government formation before the incumbent assembly expires on November 9.

As soon as the results for the Maharashtra Assembly elections were announced on October 24, the Shiv Sena had demanded that the BJP respects the 50:50 power-sharing formula it had agreed to before the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has denied making any such commitment, initiating a deadlock between the two alliance partners who contested the Lok Sabha as well as the state elections together.

While the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 105 MLAs in the October 21 election, its alliance partner Shiv Sena won 56 seats. The NCP and the Congress have 54 and 44 seats, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the organisation's headquarters in Nagpur on Tuesday, soon after a BJP core committee meeting at CM's official residence.

After the meeting, attended by state unit president Chandrakant Patil and state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar among others, the party leaders expressed confidence of forming the government.

Mungantiwar said they will wait for the Shiv Sena but it will be a BJP government in Maharashtra.

"We had a comprehensive discussion, we will wait for Shiv Sena but the government will be ours only. There is no 'if' and 'but' here, you will get the news anytime that we are forming the government," he said.

Patil said the mandate given by the people was for a BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and they will honour that mandate.

People have given the mandate to BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, we will honour that mandate and form government," he said, adding that the Shiv Sena is yet to give any proposal.

The BJP claims to have the support of 121 members, including independents and leaders from other smaller parties, in the 288-member assembly.

Earlier, Shiv Sena sources said its Plan B of placing its own Chief Minister with the support from the NCP has now become its first priority. The Shiv Sena's Plan A involves forming a government of its own with support from the NCP and the Congress and keeping the BJP, the single-largest party in Maharashtra, out of power.

Congress is crucial for this plan as Shiv Sena cannot achieve the halfway mark of 145 without with just 56 of its own and 54 of NCP MLAs.