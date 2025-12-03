FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Amid backlash, IndiGo issues statement on widespread delays, cancellations: 'We are offering...'

India's low-cost carrier IndiGo on Wednesday issued a statement on ongoing flight delays, attributing the disruptions to multiple factors, including technical issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 03:39 PM IST

Amid backlash, IndiGo issues statement on widespread delays, cancellations: 'We are offering...'
Representative Image (Photo credit: ANI)
India's low-cost carrier IndiGo on Wednesday issued a statement on ongoing flight delays, attributing the disruptions to multiple factors, including technical issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements, and stated that its teams are working diligently to normalise operations as soon as possible.

In its statement, an Indigo spokesperson said that the airline is providing alternative flight options or refunds to affected customers. "We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations in the past few days due to various reasons, including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements. Our teams are working diligently to ensure that operations normalise as soon as possible. Furthermore, we are offering alternate flight options or refunds to affected customer, as applicable. We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued customers due to these disruptions," said spokesperson.

This statement comes in the wake of operational disruptions at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad, which caused chaos among passengers. On Tuesday, several flights were delayed, diverted, or cancelled due to operational issues and low visibility. Airport authorities urged travellers to check real-time updates with their respective airlines, as disruptions continued through Wednesday.

According to airport sources, two incoming flights scheduled for Hyderabad on Tuesday were diverted due to low visibility. Flight XY325 from Riyadh was diverted to Mumbai, while flight 6E 352 from Pune was redirected to Bengaluru. Officials said more diversions could not be ruled out depending on weather conditions. Multiple departures from Hyderabad were also delayed due to what airlines described as operational issues.

The affected flights included 6E 409 (HYD-VTZ), 6E 785 (HYD-BOM), 6E 944 (HYD-CCU), 6E 2256 (HYD-DEL), and 6E 5003 (HYD-BOM). Passengers were seen queuing at airline counters seeking assistance as delays extended through the night.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

