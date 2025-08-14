Amid backlash, bigger Supreme Court bench to hear Delhi-NCR stray dogs case today

On August 11, a two-judge bench ruled that all strays be removed and shifted to shelters, and set its next hearing for four weeks later.

Following a major uproar over an order for the 'removal' of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court formed a larger bench to consider the case. The three-judge bench's hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 14.

Only a few hours had passed since the matter was brought up in public before Chief Justice BR Gavai, who said, "I will look into it."

A two-judge panel decided to remove and relocate all strays to shelters on August 11 and scheduled a follow-up hearing for four weeks later. However, a bench consisting of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria is now expected to hear the case.

The SC ordered the two-judge bench to begin capturing stray canines over the next six to eight weeks, with a target of 5,000. Additionally, the order stated that the dogs must never be released back onto the streets.

“The stray dogs shall be captured, sterilized, dewormed, and immunized as required by Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023,” read the detailed order uploaded on the SC website on Wednesday.

Backlash over ‘remove all strays’ order

Following significant public outcry against the two-judge bench's ruling, the decision was made to submit the case to a bigger bench. Several politicians, celebrities, and animal rights advocates contended that the problem might be resolved by more scientific, long-term approaches including vaccination, sterilisation, and community care for the strays.

Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, their cousin Varun Gandhi, and his mother Maneka Gandhi, one of India's most well-known animal rights advocates, were the four Gandhi family members who voiced their concerns.

In a post on X, Lok Sabha leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi wrote: “Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted and strip us of compassion.. These voiceless souls are not ‘problems’ to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination and community care can keep streets safe — without cruelty… We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand."

While protesting against the order that same evening, many dog lovers, animal rights activists, and other protestors were arrested close to India Gate in Delhi.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India also referred to the order as 'illogical, illegal, and impractical.'