Viral video: Janhvi Kapoor ditches rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, goes to Tirumala with Sidharth Malhotra, seeks 'blessings, love, gratitude'
Weather update: Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers till...
Viral Video: Loyal dog jumps off balcony to protect kids from another dog, internet hails 'Dogesh Bhai', WATCH
Meet IPS Safin Hasan, whose father worked as labourer, mother as cook, had accident on the day of exam, still cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Why is Melania Trump threatening Hunter Biden with a USD 1 billion lawsuit? Here's what we know
US' BIG statement on loss of Pakistan's F-16 fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, says, 'Ask...'
Amid backlash, bigger Supreme Court bench to hear Delhi-NCR stray dogs case today
Donald Trump's BIG warning to Vladimir Putin if Ukraine war doesn't stop after..., says, 'Very severe...'
War 2 vs Coolie box office prediction day 1: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film to become Bollywood's biggest opener in 2025; Rajinikanth to score biggest ever opening for Tamil movie
DNA TV Show: Why did Putin talk to Kim Jong Un before meeting Trump in Alaska?
INDIA
On August 11, a two-judge bench ruled that all strays be removed and shifted to shelters, and set its next hearing for four weeks later.
Following a major uproar over an order for the 'removal' of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court formed a larger bench to consider the case. The three-judge bench's hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 14.
Only a few hours had passed since the matter was brought up in public before Chief Justice BR Gavai, who said, "I will look into it."
A two-judge panel decided to remove and relocate all strays to shelters on August 11 and scheduled a follow-up hearing for four weeks later. However, a bench consisting of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria is now expected to hear the case.
The SC ordered the two-judge bench to begin capturing stray canines over the next six to eight weeks, with a target of 5,000. Additionally, the order stated that the dogs must never be released back onto the streets.
“The stray dogs shall be captured, sterilized, dewormed, and immunized as required by Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023,” read the detailed order uploaded on the SC website on Wednesday.
Following significant public outcry against the two-judge bench's ruling, the decision was made to submit the case to a bigger bench. Several politicians, celebrities, and animal rights advocates contended that the problem might be resolved by more scientific, long-term approaches including vaccination, sterilisation, and community care for the strays.
Rahul Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, their cousin Varun Gandhi, and his mother Maneka Gandhi, one of India's most well-known animal rights advocates, were the four Gandhi family members who voiced their concerns.
In a post on X, Lok Sabha leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi wrote: “Blanket removals are cruel, shortsighted and strip us of compassion.. These voiceless souls are not ‘problems’ to be erased. Shelters, sterilisation, vaccination and community care can keep streets safe — without cruelty… We can ensure public safety and animal welfare go hand in hand."
While protesting against the order that same evening, many dog lovers, animal rights activists, and other protestors were arrested close to India Gate in Delhi.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India also referred to the order as 'illogical, illegal, and impractical.'