Amid Agnipath protests, 3 service chiefs to meet PM Modi tomorrow

The chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force are scheduled to separately meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21. The three chiefs would brief him on the newly launched Agnipath recruitment scheme, government sources told ANI.

This comes amid several protests against the scheme in various cities across the country with trains torched, public property vandalised and many thousands blocking tracks and highways.

The central government has announced several support measures in the last few days to allay apprehensions surrounding the new recruitment scheme into the armed forces.

Under the new scheme, hiring has been proposed for a four-year period in the armed forces followed by compulsory retirement for at least 75 per cent of the personnel without any pension benefits.

Unveiling the Agnipath scheme on June 14, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that it was a transformative initiative that would provide a youthful profile to the armed forces.

The government said it is a "transformative reform of recruitment policy" of the armed forces and a unique opportunity for the youth to serve the country and contribute to nation-building.

The government said that the scheme provides an attractive financial package, will entail armed forces having a more youthful profile and provides an opportunity for Agniveers to train in the best institutions and enhance their skills and qualifications.

The scheme provides for the recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years to 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

The government has extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment in 2022.

