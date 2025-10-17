Amid 48 hours ceasefire, Pakistan and Taliban set to conduct 'crucial talks' on cross-border tensions in...

Amid 48 ceasefire following clash along the southern border, Pakistan and Afghanistan's Taliban are now scheduled to hold crucial talks in Doha, mediated by third party. Who will lead the talks?

Amid 48 ceasefire following clash along the southern border, Pakistan and Afghanistan's Taliban are now scheduled to hold crucial talks in Doha, mediated by third party. As reported by CNN-News18, both nations are set to address the rising cross-border tensions.

The crucial talks will be led by National Security Adviser and DG ISI Lt Gen Asim Malik from Pakistan's side and Afghan Taliban Defense Minister Mullah Yaqoob. Both leaders will meet in Qatar's capital.