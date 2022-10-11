Search icon
Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: Sar Tan Se Juda slogans raised during Barawafat procession; 7 held

DIG Amarendra Kumar Singh and Amethi SP Ilamaran are leading the probe.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 08:51 AM IST

Police (File)

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday detained two minors and five others for shouting 'sar tan se juda' slogans during a religious procession in the Amethi district. The slogans that call for beheading those who insult Prophet Muhammad were raised during the Barawafat procession at the shrine of Mohammad Jaisi in the district.

A purported video of the incident that went viral showed youth and children raising objectionable slogans.

The police, noting the viral videos, booked 15 unidentified and nine named people for raising the shocking slogans, IANS reported.

DIG Amarendra Kumar Singh and Amethi SP Ilamaran are leading the probe. 

