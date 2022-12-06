Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

UP PRD jawan hit by SUV owned by former minister Gayatri Prajapati and Amethi MLA Maharaji Prajapati's son

Gayatri Prajapati is currently lodged in jail after being convicted in a gang rape case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 07:12 AM IST

UP PRD jawan hit by SUV owned by former minister Gayatri Prajapati and Amethi MLA Maharaji Prajapati's son
The police team detained the driver and found it registered under Prajapati's name. (File photo of Gayatri Prajapati)

A Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawan was mowed down by a car owned by the son of former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati and Amethi SP MLA Maharaji Prajapati. The Amethi police arrested Avanish Kumar, the driver of the car for hitting Shyamlal. The vehicle belonged to Anurag Prajapati, the son of the politicians. 

The police said when the incident took place, Anurag Prajapati was also inside the car. 

Amethi SP Elamaran G told IANS that Kumar was speeding the SUV when he hit the bike near the Inhauna turn on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway. After crushing the jawan, the vehicle was trying to escape the place but was stopped by the locals.

The police team detained the driver and found it registered under Prajapati's name.

Gayatri Prajapati is currently lodged in jail after being convicted in a gang rape case. 

His wife Maharaji won the UP Assembly elections from Amethi and is the sitting MLA.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
In pics: Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot in dreamy ceremony
Start your mornings with green tea: Check out 5 healthy advantages
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI PO prelims Admit Cards 2022 released at sbi.co.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.