UP PRD jawan hit by SUV owned by former minister Gayatri Prajapati and Amethi MLA Maharaji Prajapati's son

The police team detained the driver and found it registered under Prajapati's name. (File photo of Gayatri Prajapati)

A Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) jawan was mowed down by a car owned by the son of former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati and Amethi SP MLA Maharaji Prajapati. The Amethi police arrested Avanish Kumar, the driver of the car for hitting Shyamlal. The vehicle belonged to Anurag Prajapati, the son of the politicians.

The police said when the incident took place, Anurag Prajapati was also inside the car.

Amethi SP Elamaran G told IANS that Kumar was speeding the SUV when he hit the bike near the Inhauna turn on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway. After crushing the jawan, the vehicle was trying to escape the place but was stopped by the locals.

The police team detained the driver and found it registered under Prajapati's name.

Gayatri Prajapati is currently lodged in jail after being convicted in a gang rape case.

His wife Maharaji won the UP Assembly elections from Amethi and is the sitting MLA.