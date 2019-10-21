Amethi: Trainer aircraft catches fire on landing at Fursatganj Airfield, pilot safe

The fire brigade soon brought the fire under control but the plane had been completely destroyed by then.

A trainer aircraft belong to Amethi's Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) crashed on Monday as it was making a landing at the Fursatganj Airport. While the aircraft is completely destroyed, te trainee pilot is said to be safe.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when Jaspreet was trying to land the aircraft at the airport. He, however, lost control of the plane and it skidded from the runway into a nearby drain. It soon caught fire.

The trainee pilot was able to jump out of the cockpit in time.

The fire brigade soon brought the fire under control but the plane had been completely destroyed by then.

A spokesperson of the training academy said there has been no loss of life in the incident.