American Airlines pee-gate: Who is Indian student Arya Vohra, who urinated on passenger while drunk?

American Airline pee gate incident (File photo)

A drunk man reportedly urinated on his fellow passenger aboard an American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi on March 4. The man is Indian and was reportedly in an inebriated state and was asleep when the incident happened.

The American Airlines pee gate is being reported just a few months after a similar incident took place in a New York to New Delhi Air India flight, where a drunk man urinated on an elderly woman mid-air and was later arrested after an FIR was filed.

The official statement issued by American Airlines says, “American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9:50 pm.”

The man was arrested and handed over to the Delhi Police once the flight landed in New Delhi, according to the administration. Here is all you need to know about the accused in the American Airlines pee-gate.

Who is the accused in American Airlines pee gate?

The accused in the urination incident aboard American Airlines is named Arya Vohra, who is a 21-year-old Indian student currently enrolled in a university in the United States. Arya Vohra is a resident of Delhi’s Defence Colony, as per the official statement of the authorities.

Arya Vohra was reportedly drunk and asleep on the New York-Delhi flight when he urinated on himself and his fellow passenger. He woke up and apologized for the mess, and the victim man said he was not looking to file a complaint.

When the American Airlines crew got to know of the incident, they informed the pilot of the flight who in turn reported the incident to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at IGI airport. Vohra was taken into custody by the CRPF and the Delhi Police when the flight landed.

The Delhi Police said in its statement, “We have received a complaint of Urination on a co-passenger from American airline against one person Arya Vohra who is a student in the USA and resident of Defence colony Delhi. We are taking necessary legal action. We're in touch with the airline company (American Airlines) regarding the sequence of events. The victim passenger neither wants his name to be made public nor does he want to register a complaint.”

