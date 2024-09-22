Twitter
'America-India is the AI power of...': PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in New York

Ravichandran Ashwin equals legendary Shane Warne's 18-year-old record in Test cricket

'Namaste local se global...': PM Modi tells diaspora in New York

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan says 'ab hoga time ka taandav', reveals grand premiere date

'Help us make live...': Coldplay fan urges ban on ticket reselling for band's sold-out Mumbai concert

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Ravichandran Ashwin equals legendary Shane Warne's 18-year-old record in Test cricket

'Help us make live...': Coldplay fan urges ban on ticket reselling for band's sold-out Mumbai concert

7 striking images of galaxy clusters captured by NASA

5 animals that sleep the least 

7 homemade juices for weight loss

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani's luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan says 'ab hoga time ka taandav', reveals grand premiere date

Vir Das invites budding designers to create his outfit as International Emmy Awards host: 'Not going to wear a...'

India

India

'America-India is the AI power of...': PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in New York

He also praised the Indian community for keeping up the tradition of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" that means "the world is one family."

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 11:39 PM IST

'America-India is the AI power of...': PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in New York
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (local time) highlighted the relationship between India and the US in terms of artificial intelligence and gave a new meaning to it, describing it as the America-India spirit.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum in New York, Long Island at the Modi&US Event, he said, "For the world, AI means artificial intelligence, but for me, AI also means American-Indian spirit. This is the new 'AI' power of the world....I salute the Indian diaspora here."

PM Modi said that Indian Diaspora has always been the country's strongest brand ambassadors."I have always understood your potential... the potential of the Indian diaspora. You have always been India's strongest band ambassador for me. That's why I call all of you 'Rashtradoot'."

"Now Apna Namaste has also become multinational. It has gone from local to global and you have done all this. Every Indian who keeps India in his heart has done this. You have connected India with America and America with India. Your skill, talent, and commitment are unmatched. Despite being overseas, no ocean can separate you from India," PM Modi added.

He also praised the Indian community for keeping up the tradition of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" that means "the world is one family."

"Wherever we go, we treat everyone as family and mingle with them. Understanding diversity, living it, implementing it in our lives... it is in our values. Someone speaks Tamil... someone Telugu, someone Malayalam, someone Kannada... someone Punjabi, someone Marathi, someone Gujarati... There are many languages, but the feeling is one... and that feeling is - Indianness," said PM Modi.

Speaking on the diversity of India, PM Modi said, "We are residents of a country where there are hundreds of languages and dialects, all the religions and sects of the world. Still, we are moving ahead united and noble. This is our biggest strength to connect with the world. These values naturally bind us to the world."

Praising the Indian diaspora for their talent and skill, he said that they connect India to America. "You have connected India to America and America to India. Your skill, talent, and commitment have no competition. You might have come seven seas apart, but no sea has that much depth that it can distance you from India. What Ma Bharati has taught us, we can never forget that. Wherever we go, we accept all as family. To understand diversity, to live diversity is in our veins," said PM Modi.

America and India are poised to become AI powerhouses in the new world, and Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to the US has strengthened this partnership. During his address at the Quad Leaders' Summit, PM Modi emphasized that the group is a "force of Global Good" that will contribute to the betterment of the world.

The US-India partnership has made significant strides in AI research and development. The Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) has facilitated cooperation in key areas like space, semiconductors, and advanced telecommunications. The two nations are also collaborating on the development of small modular reactor technologies and exploring opportunities to expand cooperation in solar, wind, and nuclear energy.

The diaspora crowd gave a standing ovation to PM Modi, as he entered the event venue, and took the stage. Talented artists from the Indian community took the stage, setting the perfect tone for PM Modi's imminent address to the Indian diaspora in the US.

PM Modi's address at 'Modi and US' program is a historic event which is unfolding at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, as 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora gather from 42 different states to welcome the Prime Minister.Later in the day, PM Modi will chair key bilateral meetings in New York and attend a CEO Roundtable in addition he will also address the Summit of the Future on September 23. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Preeti Jhangiani shares details about Parvin Dabas' car accident, gives his health update: 'He hasn't been able to...'

'Just looking at it...': 'Netizens slams Prada new metallic tote bag for men worth Rs 2.5 lakhs

Arighat's Rise: India's Nuclear Might in a Godless World

'We will beat any Pakistan actor who...': The Legend of Maula Jatt lands in trouble, MNS opposes film's release in India

First unit of Mahindra Thar ROXX sold for Rs 1.31 crore; know what's special about this SUV

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani's luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

Most luxurious train rides in the world

This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

