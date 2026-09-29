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Ambush In Arunachal: Assam Rifles jawan killed, four others injured as Naga separatists target security forces

One Assam Rifles jawan was killed, four injured after suspected Naga militants ambushed a patrol near the Myanmar border in Arunachal's Changlang district Tuesday morning.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 29, 2026, 04:59 PM IST

Ambush In Arunachal: Assam Rifles jawan killed, four others injured as Naga separatists target security forces
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One Assam Rifles jawan was killed and four others were injured after suspected militants fired at a patrol team near the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Security forces have increased operations in the area after the attack.

Attack during morning patrol

The incident occurred at 6:30 am near Nampong Nallah in Changlang district, where 21 Assam Rifles personnel were patrolling border fencing work when suspected militants opened fire. Havildar Jankhokai Kuki, 42, was killed, and four others were injured and are being evacuated for medical treatment, with their condition not yet disclosed.

Kirli Padu, the superintendent of police in Changlang, stated that he has been informed about the occurrence and has requested that the officer in charge of the Changlang police station gather information. We are awaiting an official statement from the Assam Rifles.

Also read: Bihar Horror: Woman raped at Begusarai hotel, accused films act; shares video online

Suspected group and security situation

Preliminary reports indicate militants from the NSCN (K-YA) faction may be involved in a recent attack, although their identity remains unconfirmed. This incident occurs just two days before the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, AFSPA, 1958, is extended for six months starting October 1, particularly affecting the districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding, which have experienced long-standing security issues due to insurgent activities near the international border.

Security forces are deploying along the India-Myanmar border in response to insurgent activities. Recent gunfire has prompted search operations in Nampong Nallah to find the attackers. Additional teams are securing the border fencing, with police promising more information after verification.

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