Ambulance services for COVID-19 patients must be reasonably priced: SC directs states

Expressing concern over ambulance providers demanding excessive charge for giving service to COVID-19 patients, the Supreme Court on Friday directed states to fix a reasonable price for ambulance services.

Hearing a petition seeking appropriate order or directions to increase the number of ambulance services for COVID-19 patients, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that the states must ensure that the number of ambulances is sufficient.

The bench said that states are bound by advisory already issued by the Central government to ensure this during this pandemic time, all State governments must ensure that there are enough ambulances available for coronavirus patients.

It said that ambulances should be provided in each district to help COVID patients to hospitals.

Earlier this week, the apex court had refused to issue nationwide guidelines for adequate ex-gratia monetary compensation to families of those who died due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India.

The Court observed that since every state may have a different policy, based on its finances, policy, etc, there cannot be a single unifying direction from the top court.

The plea, filed by an activist, had highlighted that the state of the world is "akin to an emergency, being war-like in nature" therefore it was imperative to provide ex-gratia honorary monetary compensation as a mode of relief measure and financial assistance to those families who have lost their loved ones due to COVID-19.

The petitioner had urged intervention in the public law remedies provided to citizens in the manner and suggested that a National Relief Plan under Section 11 of the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA) be formulated to provide financial relief, especially to the weaker sections of the society.