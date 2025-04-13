INDIA
The central government has declared April 14 as a national holiday to observe Ambedkar Jayanti.
Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a lifelong advocate for equality, justice, and social reform. In 2025, the nation will observe his 135th birth anniversary with a national holiday and state-wise closures.
The central government has declared April 14 a national holiday. The day is observed across many states, especially in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh, where Dr Ambedkar's contributions are honoured through public programs and gatherings.
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, banks will remain closed in most parts of the country. This includes states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rajasthan, Goa, Uttarakhand, and several others. However, banking services will continue in a few states including Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Nagaland. Even in areas where physical branches are closed, digital banking through internet, mobile apps, UPI, and WhatsApp will remain available.
Indian stock markets, including NSE and BSE, will remain closed on April 14. This will shorten the trading week to three sessions. The Multi Commodity Exchange will also remain shut in the morning session but will reopen for evening trade from 5 pm to 11.30 pm.
All government and private educational institutions will be closed for the day. However, essential services such as hospitals, medical shops, ration stores, and public transport will function normally. Outpatient Departments in some hospitals may not operate, so the public is advised to confirm beforehand.
Ambedkar Jayanti, also known as Equality Day, is more than a holiday. It serves as a reminder of Dr Ambedkar’s tireless work toward creating a fair and inclusive society. From leading the drafting of the Constitution to fighting for the rights of marginalised communities, his legacy continues to shape India’s democratic values.
